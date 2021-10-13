Suspected Carjacker Attacked Truck Driver on I-95, Hit 10 Vehicles: Police

State police have arrested a man who is accused of attacking the driver of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in New Haven Monday, stealing the truck, hitting several vehicles and then getting his hands on the gun of law enforcement as they tried to detain him.

Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls around 5:15 p.m. Monday about a man running across the southbound lanes of I-95 South, near Exit 46 in New Haven.

The man, who police identified as 50-year-old Frank Montes-Rivera, then carjacked a tractor-trailer, police said.

He is accused of hitting the truck driver several times with a metal thermos and then pushing him out of the tractor and onto the highway.

As Montes-Rivera drove drive off with the tractor-trailer, hot hit 10 vehicles before hitting the guardrail, police said.

When Trooper Horatio Hinds approached the truck from the passenger side of the trailer and tried to talk to him, Montes-Rivera lunged at Hinds, who used a stun gun, and Montes-Rivera was taken from the truck onto the highway, police said.

State’s Attorney Inspector Herbert Johnson stopped to help Hinds and police said Montes-Rivera began to fight Johnson and Hinds as they tried to take him into custody.

Montes-Rivera broke Johnson’s holster and police said Johnson was able to release Montes-Rivera’s hand from his firearm.

Montes-Rivera was arrested and transported to a local hospital.

Police said Montes-Rivera was under the influence of a narcotic or other substance.

Johnson and the driver of the tractor-trailer sustained minor injuries and both were transported.

Montes-Rivera was charged with robbery by carjacking, interfering with an officer, assault on public safety, breach of peace in the second degree, disorderly conduct, assault in the second degree, assault in the second degree with a motor vehicle and reckless endangerment in the first degree. Bond was set at $100,000.

A portion of the highway was closed between exits 46 and 44 for several hours because of the crash.