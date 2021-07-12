Waterbury

Suspected Charged in Deadly Waterbury Shooting

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police have arrested a man charged with murder after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Kyshone Jackson, 45, is accused in the death of 24-year-old Devante Echols, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head when police responded to a weapons call on Bronson Street Saturday.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Echols was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. Investigators said it appeared Echols had been involved in an argument before the shooting.

Local

Clinton 2 hours ago

Route 81 in Clinton Closed Due to Propane Leak

rideshare 4 hours ago

Shortage of Uber Drivers Making it Harder to Find a Rideshare For CT Residents

Jackson was arrested Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and several gun charges, and was held on a $3 million bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

WaterburyhomicideWaterbury policedeath investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us