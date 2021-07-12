Suspected Charged in Deadly Waterbury Shooting

Waterbury police have arrested a man charged with murder after a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Kyshone Jackson, 45, is accused in the death of 24-year-old Devante Echols, who was found with a gunshot wound to the head when police responded to a weapons call on Bronson Street Saturday.

Echols was treated on scene and taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries. Investigators said it appeared Echols had been involved in an argument before the shooting.

Jackson was arrested Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and several gun charges, and was held on a $3 million bond.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.