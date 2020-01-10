Suspects Charged With Stealing Woman’s Car in West Hartford

West Hartford police have arrested three juveniles accused of stealing a car and attempting to steal a woman's purse in two separate incidents Thursday.

According to police, the first report came from a 28-year-old woman who was sitting in her car at 330 North Main St. around 8:37 p.m. The victim said two suspects got into the backseat of her Jeep and one in the front, and told her to get out and leave her purse. The victim found back and began screaming, and the suspects ran off. She was not hurt and nothing was stolen, police said.

A short time later, a 61-year-old was approached by three suspects as she parked her Subaru Legacy in the plaza at 2480 Albany Ave. The suspects tried to get into her car and struggled with the victim, forcing her out of her vehicle. They drove off toward Starkel Road.

Police said the victim initially refused medical attention, but went to the hospital the next morning to be evaluated.

Investigators believe the same suspects were involved in both incidents.

Friday police found the Subaru parked in the McDonald’s parking lot at 1303 Albany Ave. in Hartford. Three juveniles in the car were arrested without incident. They are each charged with third-degree larceny.

The investigation is ongoing.