Suspects detained following stabbing outside Westfarms that injured 1

Multiple suspects have been detained following a stabbing outside Westfarms on Sunday that left one person injured.

Officers responded to a parking lot outside of Westfarms around 4:25 p.m. after getting a report of a woman that had been stabbed in the leg.

When police arrived, they said they provided medical attention and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of her injuries are unknown at this time.

According to police, investigators have found and detained suspects in connection with the stabbing. It's unclear how many people were detained or what charges they may be facing.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no threat to the public.

