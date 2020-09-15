Wolcott

Suspects Flee After Firing 8 Rounds Into Occupied Car in Wolcott: PD

wolcott police generic1
NBCConnecticut.com

Wolcott police are investigating after police said suspects fired eight rounds into an occupied car and then fled over the weekend.

According to police, two people were in a car in a motel parking lot when another car pulled up and fired eight rounds into it around 4:15 a.m. Nobody was hit in the incident, officers added.

After the shooting, authorities said the suspects' car fled into Bristol with the victims chasing it.

The suspects then stopped their car in Bristol and fled on foot, police added.

The investigation is ongoing.

