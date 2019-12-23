Suspects Flee After Vehicle Crashes Into Building in Enfield

Enfield Police are still searching for two suspects after a vehicle hit a building just after 2:45 Monday morning.

The two suspects fled on foot after the car they were in hit a building on Hazard Ave, said officials.

State Police say a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle in Somers for driving erratically but immediately turned off the cruiser lights after seeing the driver speed away into the town of Enfield.

Enfield Police said there are no reports of injuries at this time and the car remains in their police custody for further investigation. No additional information is available.