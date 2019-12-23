Enfield police

Suspects Flee After Vehicle Crashes Into Building in Enfield

1496868901-Police-lights-(KXAS-TV-NBC5)-(5).jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg

Enfield Police are still searching for two suspects after a vehicle hit a building just after 2:45 Monday morning.

The two suspects fled on foot after the car they were in hit a building on Hazard Ave, said officials.

State Police say a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle in Somers for driving erratically but immediately turned off the cruiser lights after seeing the driver speed away into the town of Enfield.

Local

Hanukkah 1 hour ago

West Hartford Celebrates Hanukkah With Fire on Ice

Fairfield 3 hours ago

Man Falls Through Ice While Trying to Rescue Dog in Fairfield

Enfield Police said there are no reports of injuries at this time and the car remains in their police custody for further investigation. No additional information is available.

This article tagged under:

Enfield policecsp
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us