Suspects in the shooting death of the owner of a Stamford jewelry store owner were taken into custody in New York on unrelated charges, according to police.

Police said a customer who went to Marco Jewelers at 16 Sixth St. at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, March 28 found evidence of a crime scene and police responded and found the store owner, 69-year-old Mark Vuono, had been shot.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No additional information was available.