Suspects in Hartford incident in custody after hitting school bus in West Hartford: PD

Police have apprehended two people who they said are suspected of firing gunshots in Hartford after they crashed into a school bus in West Hartford while fleeing from police on Monday.

The vehicle, a Kia Sportage, had been stolen and police said it had been involved in a shots-fired incident in Hartford on Monday.

West Hartford police located the vehicle and tried to stop the driver, but the person led police on a chase, police said.

West Hartford police then used some sort of a tire deflation device and the Kia stopped near the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Trout Brook Drive, where it hit a school bus, police said. 

The driver was the only person on the bus at the time.

West Hartford police apprehended the driver and passenger in the stolen Kia and turned them over to Hartford police.

The bus driver and both people who were in the Kia suffered are not life-threatening, according to police. 

West Hartford police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203 or the anonymous West Hartford Police Department tip line at (860) 570-8969 or the whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov email.

