Children accused of shooting at Pennsylvania State Police arrested in Hartford

Two children who are suspected of shooting at law enforcement in Pennsylvania on Sunday have been taken into custody in Connecticut and charged with attempted homicide.

The U.S. Marshals Service said they worked with the Hartford Police Department and arrested the two suspects in Hartford on Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police received a report on Sunday that a passenger in a vehicle was pointing a gun at other drivers on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County, Pennsylvania.

Troopers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver led then on a high-speed chase for 40 miles and people in the vehicle fired rounds at police, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Pennsylvania state police arrested two of the four people who were in the vehicle became after it became disabled near Saint Clair in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.

The two others went to a nearby Walmart and they are suspected of changing into stolen clothing to avoid being apprehended, according to officials.

Pennsylvania State Police asked for the U.S. Marshals Service to help in the investigation and marshals developed information that the two suspects who were on the loose traveled to Connecticut, they said.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Connecticut Violent Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police found the suspects at a residence on Townley Street and arrested them.

Both were transported to the Hartford Police Department for booking and Pennsylvania will be requesting extradition from Connecticut to charge them with criminal attempt homicide, receiving stolen property, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, carrying a loaded weapon, possession of a firearm by a minor and aggravated assault, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.