Suspects sought after carjacking with shots fired leads to police chase on I-91

By Cailyn Blonstein

An active investigation is underway as police search for suspects in connection to a carjacking with shots fired in Portland that led to a police chase into New Haven early Wednesday morning.

Police were notified about a carjacking with shots fired on Route 66 in Portland sometime between 12 a.m. and 12:30 a.m.

The incident led to a police chase, which ended near exit 6 on Interstate 91 South in New Haven when the suspect vehicle became disabled, according to Middletown police.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Authorities did not say how many suspects they are searching for.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police did not release any other details about the incident.

