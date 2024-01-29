Employee injured during armed robbery at West Hartford liquor store, suspects sought

An employee was injured during an armed robbery at a liquor store in West Hartford over the weekend and police are asking the public for help identifying the suspects.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at City Line Liquor on Prospect Avenue on Saturday around 7:20 p.m.

According to police, two men entered the store and ordered money from the cash register at gunpoint. A black pistol was reportedly displayed by one of the suspects.

During the robbery, authorities said an employee was pepper sprayed and punched in the face. The employee's injuries from the incident are described as minor.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators describe one suspect as a man wearing black pants, a black jacket, black shoes and a black mask. The other suspect is described as a man wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt, black shoes and a blue mask.

After the incident, police said the men fled with the money. It's unclear how much money was taken.

The men were reportedly seen leaving the area in a white four-door sedan with dark-colored wheels and tinted windows.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact West Hartford Police Department at (860) 523-5203. Tips can also be submitted to the WHPD tip line at (860) 570-8969 or by email at whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.