Suspects Stole $10K in Merchandise From Naugatuck T-Mobile: Police

Naugatuck police are searching for three suspects accused of stealing $10,000-worth of merchandise from a T-Mobile store.

Police said the suspects entered the store on Rubber Avenue around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, destroyed a display case, and made off with the merchandise. No one was hurt.

The suspects are described as male teens between 5-foot-10 to 6-foot.

Naugatuck police are working with the Cheshire Police Department, which is investigating a similar robbery at an AT&T store in their town earlier the same day.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or who has information should contact Detective Borys at 203-720-2582 or Detective Sgt. Bailey at 203-720-2586.