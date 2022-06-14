Suspects Swung Axe at Victim During Robbery in Newington: Police

Newington police have made one arrest after receiving reports of someone swinging an axe at another during an armed robbery and said they have identified two other suspects.

The robbery happened in a home on Robbins Avenue Monday afternoon, according to police.

They said a man had gone to the house to buy a knife from people he knows. He paid for it with gift cards and two children and a man pulled an axe and a hammer, threatening the man in an attempt to obtain additional money, and swung the axe at him, according to police.

Officers responded and saw one suspect, a minor, was walking, disregarded the officer’s instructions to stop, and ran, police said.

The suspect was caught after a brief foot chase but resisted officers and one officer sustained an injury that required medical attention, police said.

The officer has since been released from the hospital.

The suspect was charged with robbery in the first degree, reckless endangerment, threatening in the second degree, assault on a police officer, interfering and larceny in the sixth degree.

Newington police said officers identified two additional suspects and arrest warrants are pending.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Newington Police Department at 860-666-8445 or Officer Mark Benham at mbenham@newingtonct.gov.