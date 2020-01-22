Suspects Wanted in Connection to ‘Holy Land’ Vandalism in Waterbury

The Waterbury Police Department are asking for the public's help after a vandalism happened in Waterbury's Holy Land.
According to Police, Holy Land located on 60 Slocum Street, was vandalized sometime between December 26, 2019 and the morning of Friday December 27, 2019.
If anyone recognizes any of these individuals or the vehicle captured by surveillance cameras on the night of this crime please contact the Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crimestoppers at 203-755-1234.
Police say calls can remain confidential.