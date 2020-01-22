Waterbury

Suspects Wanted in Connection to ‘Holy Land’ Vandalism in Waterbury

The Waterbury Police are investing a Criminal Mischief Incident that took place on the private property of “Holy Land” located at 60 Slocum Street between Thursday night 12/26/2019 and Friday morning 12/27/2019.If anyone recognizes any of these individuals or the vehicle captured by surveillance cameras on the night of this crime please contact the Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crimestoppers at 203-755-1234. Calls can remain confidential. Thank you.

Posted by Waterbury Police Department on Tuesday, January 21, 2020

The Waterbury Police Department are asking for the public's help after a vandalism happened in Waterbury's Holy Land.

According to Police, Holy Land located on 60 Slocum Street, was vandalized sometime between December 26, 2019 and the morning of Friday December 27, 2019.

If anyone recognizes any of these individuals or the vehicle captured by surveillance cameras on the night of this crime please contact the Waterbury detectives at 203-574-6941 or Crimestoppers at 203-755-1234.

Police say calls can remain confidential.

