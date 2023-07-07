Suspects wanted in connection to shooting at Union Station in New Haven

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting at Union Station in New Haven earlier this week.

A man is in critical condition after a shooting broke out on the platform at Union Station in New Haven Wednesday night. MTA said they were notified of shots fired at about 8:35 p.m.

A possible dispute broke out on a train and it allegedly spilled out onto the platform between tracks 12 and 14, according to police. Officials said a man was found on the train platform with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

NBC Connecticut Police respond to Union Station for a reported shooting.

New Haven Police confirmed Thursday that the victim was a 34-year-old New Haven resident who is originally from New Jersey. He remains in stable, but critical condition.

Two suspects involved in the shooting apparently fled the scene. Police said it appears that at least one suspect got on a bus to the New Haven Green and then boarded a second bus. The destination of the second bus is unclear.

Authorities are actively looking for the two suspects in connection to the incident.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no danger to the general public.

DroneRanger DroneRanger captures video of the police response to a shooting at Union Station.

The MTA is leading the investigation. New Haven police, Amtrak police and state police are also investigating.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or knows where they are located is asked to contact MTA Police at 718-361-2212. Callers can remain anonymous.