Suspect’s Wild Driving Led to Crash in Cromwell: Police

Cromwell police have arrested a man accused of recklessly driving a stolen vehicle and causing a crash Thursday afternoon.

Police said Frederick Dart III was driving a stolen car when he crossed the double line on Main Street, hit the curb and went flying before crashing into another vehicle that was leaving a private driveway. The other driver was injured and taken to Middlesex Hospital for treatment. Dart fled the scene on foot and was found by officers on Shadow Lane.

Dart also had three active arrest warrants for failure to appear, according to police. He was arrested and charged with second-degree larceny, interfering with police, criminal impersonation, failure to appear, evading responsibility, operating without a license, reckless driving and failure to drive right.

He was held in lieu of bond and appeared in court Friday.