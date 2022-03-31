Connecticut gas tax holiday

Suspension of CT Gas Tax, Fares for Public Buses Begins Friday

The state is suspending the excise tax on gasoline from April 1 through June 30, which will temporarily eliminate the 25 cents per gallon excise tax on gasoline.

The average tank of gas is 10 to 15 gallons, so John Rosen, an economics professor at the University of New Haven, said the savings would amount to around $2.50 a week or $10 a month on average.

The law will also temporarily suspend fares on public buses statewide.

A one-week sales tax holiday on clothing and footwear under $100 will run from April 10 to 16.

