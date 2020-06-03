east lyme

Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in East Lyme

EAST LYME POLICE DEPARTMENT GENERIC 2
NBC Connecticut

The East Lyme Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to West Society Road just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night after getting reports of a dead body.

According to police, someone passing by found the body on the road near the exit 73 off ramp on Interstate 95.

Local

George Floyd 20 hours ago

Unity Ride, Protests Held in CT to Call for Justice After Death of George Floyd

coronavirus in connecticut 15 hours ago

Conn. Sees Lowest Single-Day Increase in Coronavirus Deaths Since March

The identity of the person has not been released.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes and the New London State's Attorney's Office are assisting with the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

This article tagged under:

east lymesuspicious death investigation
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us