Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in East Lyme

The East Lyme Police Department is investigating a suspicious death on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to West Society Road just after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night after getting reports of a dead body.

According to police, someone passing by found the body on the road near the exit 73 off ramp on Interstate 95.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Connecticut State Police Major Crimes and the New London State's Attorney's Office are assisting with the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.