Suspicious death at New Haven cemetery is under investigation

An investigation is underway after a suspicious death was reported at a cemetery in New Haven, police said.

Officers responded to Evergreen Cemetery after getting a report of a suspicious death on Friday night.

Responding officers found a woman who was dead, according to police. Her identity is unknown at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the death weren't immediately available.

Detectives are at the scene conducting an investigation.