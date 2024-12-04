Police investigating suspicious death of man in New Haven

Police are investigating the suspicious death of a 57-year-old man in New Haven early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to Walnut Street, near East Street, around 1:14 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a shooting and found the woman who called police outside.

She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital as a precaution because she was distraught and she was having difficulty breathing, police said.

Emergency medical crews also responded and pronounced a 57-year-old man dead. Police said he lived in the apartment.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded and removed the man’s body.

Police said they are treating the man’s death as a suspicious death pending the results of an autopsy.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).