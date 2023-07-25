new haven

Suspicious death of 3-year-old under investigation in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

New Haven police are investigating the suspicious death of a three-year-old boy Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to Davenport Avenue and officers found an unresponsive child inside a home. Lifesaving measures were performed, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the child's death appears to be suspicious and authorities are conducting an investigation.

According to the police department, adults were home at the time of the incident.

Detectives are conducting preliminary interviews as a part of their investigation. Details about the manner of death weren't immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

