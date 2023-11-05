Bridgeport

Suspicious death under investigation in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A woman was found dead in a parking lot in Bridgeport on Friday and her death is being investigated as suspicious.

Dispatchers received a report of a body found in the 1000 block of Stratford Avenue on Friday around 4:10 p.m.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found a woman in a back parking lot near a dumpster. Medical personnel pronounced the woman dead.

The woman has not been identified.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause and manner of death.

Police said her death is being investigated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243 or through the police tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.

Local

healthcare 2 hours ago

Face the Facts: Sen. Anwar talks about need for keeping healthcare workers safe

electric vehicles 2 hours ago

Face the Facts: A look at the state's plan to start phasing out gas-powered cars

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us