New Haven

Police investigating after suspicious devices were found in New Haven

Police said there are several suspicious devices on Orange Street in New Haven and they are asking people to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us