New Britain

‘Suspicious incident' leads to lockdown of New Britain Superior Court

NBC Connecticut

A suspicious incident led to a lockdown of New Britain Superior Court on Friday.

New Britain police and fire departments responded to the court house at 20 Franklin Square around 10:30 a.m. State police also responded a short time later.

People inside the building were kept in a secure location and sheltered in place for more than an hour. They were finally let out of the building through the basement around 12 p.m.

It was not immediately clear what led to the police response and the lockdown other than state police calling the situation a "suspicious incident."

This article tagged under:

New Britain
