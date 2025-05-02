Haddam

Investigation underway after body found in Connecticut River in Haddam

An investigation is underway after crews found a body in the Connecticut River in Haddam on Thursday.

State police said they're investigating a suspicious incident that happened near Haddam Meadows State Park.

Officials said they responded to the park just before 6 p.m. on Thursday after getting a report of a body found in the water.

Troopers said they're assisting the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

Middletown police, Haddam fire and DEEP are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

Haddam
