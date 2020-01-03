Man Told Girl to Get Into His Car in New London: Police

New London police are investigating a report that a man approached a girl and tried to get her into his car Wednesday.

According to the report, the man approached a girl walking in the area of Broad Street and Connecticut Avenue, pulled his car up to her and told her to “get in.” The girl ran away and was not hurt.

Police said the man was in a dark-colored sedan and was wearing a hood that covered his face. No other description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or submit an anonymous tip via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

Police encouraged parents to talk to their children about how to stay safe.