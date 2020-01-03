New London

Man Told Girl to Get Into His Car in New London: Police

Police Lights Generic NBC4_
NBC 4 New York

New London police are investigating a report that a man approached a girl and tried to get her into his car Wednesday.

According to the report, the man approached a girl walking in the area of Broad Street and Connecticut Avenue, pulled his car up to her and told her to “get in.” The girl ran away and was not hurt.

Police said the man was in a dark-colored sedan and was wearing a hood that covered his face. No other description was available.

Local

Pomfret 37 mins ago

Jeopardy Host Responds After Pomfret Students Send 1,000 Paper Cranes

Farmington 58 mins ago

Route 10 in Farmington Closed for Police Investigation

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New London Police Department at 860-447-5269 ext. 0 or submit an anonymous tip via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

Police encouraged parents to talk to their children about how to stay safe.

This article tagged under:

New Londonsuspicious person
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us