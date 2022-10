A suspicious package has closed a shopping plaza in Groton on Saturday.

Police said the package was found at the Groton Shopping Center on Long Hill Road.

Anyone in the area is asked to stay away from the Goodwill, TJ Maxx and Aldi stores.

At this time, officers are waiting for mutual aid to further investigate.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.