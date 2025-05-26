Suspicious packages found in Brookfield linked to unsolicited seeds scam

Multiple suspicious packages found in Brookfield over the weekend are believed to be linked to a recent scam involving unsolicited seeds.

Just a few weeks ago, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (DoAg) and CT Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) urged residents to properly send or throw away any packages of unwanted seeds sent to them through the mail.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Brookfield officials said they were called to three locations in town for calls regarding suspicious packages on Friday and Saturday.

Officials were initially notified that a person was experiencing symptoms as a result of the package found Friday, but it was later determined that it was of no harm to the public.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

On Saturday, crews were notified of two more suspicious packages. Authorities said the packages contained unsolicited seeds.

The seeds are part of a nationwide scam, and the packages contain a QR code that may contain malware, according to officials.

CT DoAg said that the packages may be a risk to the environment.

If any resident has received seeds, officials ask them to dispose of the package at the USDA Plant Protection, or at home following these steps:

Disposing at USDA Plant Protection:

If unopen, keep everything in the mail envelope. If open, place into a zip lock bag sealed, and then into a mail envelope.

Include name, address and phone number and a federal agriculture official will be in contact if any more information is needed.

Disposing at home:

Do not open the seed packet.

Wrap seed packet and duct tape the package closed.

Put seeds in zip lock bag and ensure all air is squeezed out.

Fold zip lock bag and completely cover the bag with duct tape.

Throw away in trash.

The USDA Plant Protection and Quarantine Office is located at 97 Barnes Rd., Unit 200 in Wallingford.

CT DoAg said if anyone has trouble disposing the seeds or if they have been planted, email the CT Agricultural Experiment Station at caes.stateentomologist@ct.gov for further instructions with your name, address, email and phone number.