A serious crash closed Windsorville Road in East Windsor Wednesday.

An SUV crashed and took down several utility poles, acccording to the Broad Brook Fire Department.

Windsorville Road is closed between Reservoir Avenue and Chamberlain Road.

Fire officials are asking drivers to avoid the area.

There is no word on how long the road is expected to be closed.