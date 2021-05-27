investing

Suze Orman: Here's How You Should Calculate Your Net Worth

By Robert Exley Jr., CNBC

Suze Orman

If you want security in life, you need money.

At least that's what financial expert Suze Orman has told her followers for years.

The podcast host recommends that anybody who is worried about their net worth should start by looking into how much money they need to maintain their lifestyle every month.

Once you have that number, you'll need to answer two more questions to find your worth. Check out this video to learn the three questions you need to answer for financial security.

