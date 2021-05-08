In Sign of Reopening, Swan Boat Rides Begin at Boston Public Garden

The iconic Swan Boats have reopened for the 2021 season at the Boston Public Garden after the coronavirus pandemic forced the attraction to remain closed in 2020.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey appeared at the Boston Public Garden Lagoon on Saturday to mark the reopening and was among the first to take a ride with her family.

"As warmer weather comes to Boston, the reopening of the Boston swan boats is a great way to celebrate our recovery from the pandemic, especially after being closed last season,” said Janey. “We welcome Bostonians and visitors back to our historic park to enjoy this joyful attraction in keeping with current health guidelines for a safe ride with family and friends.”

From May 8 unti mid-June, the Swan Boats will only operate Fridays thru Sundays. The attraction will not take reservations. Tickets can be purchased at the Swan Boat dock prior to boarding the boat.

Masks are required and the number of passengers on each boat will be limited to maintain safety.