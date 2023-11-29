Swastika found on Quinnipiac University campus

A swastika was found on the Quinnipiac University campus and school public safety and Hamden police are investigating.

A swastika was found Tuesday, for a second time. It was scratched into a package pickup locker on the York Hill Campus, according to the university.

“Such hate speech is abhorrent, it can be threatening, and it violates our code of conduct and character at QU. The campus will spare no effort identifying and disciplining the perpetrator(s),” a statement from the school says.

Public safety has also stepped up security protocols as an extra precaution.

The university is asking anyone who has any information relevant to the investigation to call or text Public Safety’s confidential tip line at 203-582-6201.

Support services are available and students are encouraged to call campus counseling services at 203-407-4020.

Faculty and staff can access the Health Advocate employee assistance program at 866-799-2728.