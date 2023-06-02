SWAT Team Called to Southington Home for Reported Disturbance

A SWAT team was called to a home in Southington for a reported disturbance Friday night, police said.

Officers responded to a home on Prospect Street after a neighbor reported the incident to police.

Because of a history of threats made by the suspect, a SWAT team was called in to assist. They were able to find the suspect and safely get them out of the house.

The person had five active arrest warrants with the Southington Police Department, according to officials.

The SWAT team has since cleared the scene and officers are investigating.