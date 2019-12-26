Man Barricaded Inside Home in Wethersfield

The Wethersfield Police Department and the regional SWAT team are negotiating with a man who refuses to come out of a home.

Police Chief James Cetran said officers were called to the area of Pine Lane area around 2 p.m. for a report of a man inside a house with a gun. When they arrived they found a family safely outside and heard the man inside, yelling at officers.

"He was in the house by himself. He did yell at the officers to go away," Centran explained.

Police evacuated surrounding homes as a precaution. The chief said they are in a "hold and wait pattern" while negotiators do their job.

The man inside the home does not have a criminal history, according to police, and they have no knowledge of past incidents at the home. Police are hopeful the man will come out on his own.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.