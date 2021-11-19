Middletown

SWAT Team Responds to Middletown Home in Connection With Firearms Theft

middletown police department
NBCConnecticut.com

The Middletown SWAT team responded to a home in Middletown in connection with a firearm theft investigation.

Authorities said they responded to a home on Newfield Street after obtaining a search and seizure warrant for the home of 49-year-old Matthew Springman. He's accused of stealing several firearms from another home.

The area of Newfield Street was temporarily blocked while the warrant was executed, however Springman left his home and peacefully surrendered without incident, according to police.

The road has since been reopened. Police remain at the home as they continue investigating.

Officials recovered multiple firearms from Springman's house, they said. He was taken into custody on two outstanding re-arrest warrants for failure to appear in the second degree.

Further charges are anticipated once police finish their investigation.

