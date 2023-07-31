Swimmer's Itch reported at several Greenwich beaches

Swimmer's Itch has been reported at multiple beaches in Greenwich, according to the town's Department of Health.

Health officials say Swimmer's Itch, also known as cercarial dermatitis, appears as a skin rash caused by an allergic reaction to microscopic parasites that are released from snails into fresh and salt water including in lakes, ponds and oceans.

While humans are not the parasite's preferred host, they can come into contact with humans and cause the allergic reaction and rash. Not all humans who come into contact with the parasite will develop Swimmer's Itch.

Swimmer's Itch surfaces mainly during the summer months. It is not contagious and cannot be spread from one person to another.

Symptoms

Tingling, burning, itching of skin within minutes or days

Appearance of small reddish pimples on skin within about 12 hours

Small blisters may occur at the site of the small pimples within a short amount of time

The areas may be itchy, but health officials say scratching can lead to infection. Relief measures should be used until the itching subsides.

Treatment

Most of the time, Swimmer's Itch does not require medical attention. To control the itchiness, the following treatments are available:

Corticosteroid cream

Applying cool compresses to the affected area

Bathing in Epsom salts or baking sode

Soaking in colloidal oatmeal baths

Applying baking soda paste to rash

Anti-itch lotion

If the rash develops an infection, you should contact your doctor.

Prevention

Towel dry and shower after leaving the bathing water

It's unclear how long the water will be affected. The Department of Health is requesting all Greenwich beaches post information to notify residents about the possible risk of Swimmer's Itch.

If the problem gets worse, the Department of Health may consider closing a beach to swimming.