Officials ID the two men who were recovered from Candlewood Lake

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has identified the two men whose bodies were found in Candlewood Lake in Danbury on Thursday.

Muzha Medardo Vayancela, 26, and Loja Klever Guanuchi, 36, both of Danbury, had been missing since they jumped off a boat on Monday night, officials said.

Five people were on the boat on Monday night when Vayancela and Guanuchi jumped in and the three who remained onboard called 911, initiating the search.

DEEP said they worked with the Connecticut State Police Dive Team and the Danbury Dive Team over several days to find the missing men and recovered their bodies on Thursday morning.

DEEP said the incident is being investigated as an accident and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform its examination on Friday.