Swimming Advisories Issued for Beaches in Stonington, Ocean Beach in New London

Swimming advisories have been issued for all Stonington area beaches and Ocean Beach in New London, according to the Ledge Light Health District.

They said swimming advisory notices have been posted and swimming is discouraged until further notice.

The swimming advisory has been lifted for  Green Harbor Beach in the city of New London.

Ocean Beach Park posted on Facebook Tuesday that they found out that bacteria levels tested high,  so there is no swimming today at least part of Thursday. when the next test results are expected

The pool and spray park will be open if the weather is good.

