Swimming Areas at Wadsworth Falls, Indian Wells Closed as Extreme Heat Begins

The swimming areas at Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield and Indian Wells State Park in Shelton are closed Tuesday because of water quality as a stretch of extreme heat and humidity begins.

The Mashamoquet Brook State Park swim area in Pomfret is closed for the season for maintenance.

The water at Indian Wells and Wadsworth Falls will be retested on Wednesday and the results are expected on Thursday, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

All the other swimming areas and beaches that DEEP tests are open.

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth

Cockaponset State Forest (Pattaconk) in Chester

Day Pond State Park in Colchester

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Gay City State Park in Hebron

Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold

Indian Well State Park in Shelton

Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent

Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Pachaug State Forest (Green Falls Pond) in Voluntown

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Stratton Brook State Park in Simsbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield

Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford

Check your local community for swimming areas that do not fall under the jurisdiction of DEEP.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting high temperatures between 88 and 93 degrees Tuesday and highs Wednesday between 93 and 98, which will feel like it is over 100 degrees.

High temperatures are expected to be in the mid-90s Thursday and Friday.

Gov. Ned Lamont has activated the state's extreme weather protocol to ensure the availability of cooling centers during the extreme heat. The protocol went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday and continues through 8 p.m. on Sunday.