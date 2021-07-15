Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection

Swimming Areas of Rocky Neck, Gay City State Parks Closed Due to Water Quality

NBC Universal, Inc.

The swimming areas of Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic and Gay City State Park in Hebron are closed due to water quality and the swimming area of Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed due to maintenance.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released the Water Quality Report Thursday morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

They said Rocky Neck State Park is open today but closed for swimming. The water has been retested and results are due later today. 

The swim area at Gay City State Park swim was retested today and results are due tomorrow.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

LX 5 hours ago

Carson Kressley Talks About His Favorite Drag Race All-Stars

quarantine 21 hours ago

15 Minutes to Buy Groceries: What It's Like Traveling to Tokyo for the Olympics

trauma 21 hours ago

What We Do After Trauma Can Help Us Overcome It

They said local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, so contact your local public health agency for information on closures of local swimming areas.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental ProtectionRocky Neck State ParkConnecticut beachesgay city state park
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us