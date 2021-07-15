Swimming Areas of Rocky Neck, Gay City State Parks Closed Due to Water Quality

The swimming areas of Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic and Gay City State Park in Hebron are closed due to water quality and the swimming area of Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed due to maintenance.

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection released the Water Quality Report Thursday morning.

They said Rocky Neck State Park is open today but closed for swimming. The water has been retested and results are due later today.

The swim area at Gay City State Park swim was retested today and results are due tomorrow.

They said local health departments are responsible for sampling municipal beaches and swimming areas, so contact your local public health agency for information on closures of local swimming areas.