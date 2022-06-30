Swimming Areas Reopen at Two State Parks

Swimming areas at two state parks reopened Thursday after being closed due to water quality issues.

Squantz Pond in New Fairfield and Quaddick State Park in Thompson are again safe for swimming, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

They were closed Wednesday along with swimming at Gay City State Park in Hebron after water tests revealed bacteria that could be an indicator of a disease-causing pathogen.

Gay City State Park remained closed to swimming Thursday and the water will be retested with results expected Friday, according to the DEEP.