Swimming at 3 State Parks Off Limits Due to Water Quality Issues

Three state swimming areas are closed Wednesday due to bacteria in the water.

Swimming is off limits at Squantz Pond in New Fairfield, Gay City State Park in Hebron, and Quaddick State Park in Thompson, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Water samples collected at the three swimming areas this week showed the presence of an indicator bacteria, DEEP said.

The water in the three state parks will be tested again Wednesday to determine if the swimming areas can reopen.

