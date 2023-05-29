Swimming at Hop Brook Lake in Middlebury is Off Limits Due to High Bacteria Levels

A swimming area in Middlebury is closed after water quality testing indicated higher-than-normal bacteria levels, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Officials said Hop Brook Lake beach will remain closed until further notice after testing showed that bacteria levels in the lake exceed Connecticut State Standards.

The beach was closed on May 21 as a precaution based on anticipated water quality problems due to heavy rainfall the day before, which has historically caused problems in the lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will test the swimming area regularly and reopen the beach when testing shows standard bacteria levels.

The majority of the lake recreation area remains open and people can still picnic, hike and participate in other recreational activities.

For more information, you can call 203-729-8840 or visit the Hop Brook Lake website.