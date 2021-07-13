Rocky Neck State Park

Swimming at Rocky Neck, Other State Parks Closed Due to Water Quality Issues

The recent heavy rains Connecticut has seen has led to the closure of some popular swimming areas around the state.

Rocky Neck State Park in Niantic, Gay City State Park in Hebron, and Wharton Brook State Park in Wallingford are all closed to swimming due to elevated bacteria levels in the water, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The water at Gay City State Park was retested Tuesday with results expected back on Wednesday. The water at Rocky Neck and Wharton Brook will be tested Wednesday with the results expected back on Thursday.

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middlefield is closed due to storm damage and the swim area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park in Pomfret is closed due to maintenance, DEEP said.

