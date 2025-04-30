Swingers club in Terryville set to close after appeal is denied

A swingers club in Terryville is set to close after a heated town meeting in Plymouth on Tuesday night.

About 100 people attended the Zoning Board of Appeals meeting to share their thoughts on a conflict that has consumed the town.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Many were from the Riverside Baptist Church that shares a property line and parking lot with the club.

Parishioners made it clear to board members that they were against the club.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“This club could have been established in any of those places under the same pretenses,” Matt Marcel, a member of the church, said. “Mr. Gagne decided to co-locate with the church. And while Joe Public may be fooled by half truth, shame on any of us here if we do the same after hearing the truth.

Rev. David Townsley, the head of the church, has been outspoken about his opposition.

“They're glad that individuals and myself are taking a stand and trying to say, this doesn't seem like a great idea for the town,” Townsley said.

Club owner Steve Gagne was hit with a cease-and-desist order from the town last month. The letter said the club falls under the adult-use section of the zoning regulations and violates distance requirements, like being 1,000 feet away from a church.

He appealed the letter saying his club is not adult-use.

“We have well-dressed people, professionals who come to our club, and they socialize and have a good time,” Gagne said. “And this just consenting adults having a good time doing nothing, nothing wrong. Leave us alone and we'll be the good neighbors we've always been.”

The board unanimously voted to deny the appeal, meaning the club will be forced to close.

Gagne said this fight isn’t over.

“Vote against us and we will fight back, just like any citizen, business or group would when facing retaliation and threats,” he said.

Gagne said he plans to sue the town and he hopes the judge grants a stay so he can continue to operate while the legal process gets underway.