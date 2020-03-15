Glastonbury

Synagogue Hosts Food Drive For Families in Need

Schools in Glastonbury are shut down for at least two weeks because of the pandemic, leaving 700 kids with free or reduced price lunches uncertain of where those meals will come from.

Local churches and synagogues decided to step in by holding a food drive on Sunday to help families in need.

"It's pretty close to what would need to feed your family so that that way we're not leaving vulnerable kids at risk. We were just simply like 'we're not gonna let any of these kids starve this week or next week and we're just gonna keep going,'" Rabbi Kari Tuling said.

All of the food was donated by people in the community.

Jersey Mike's and El Pollo Guapo have also stepped up to help provide food for families there.

