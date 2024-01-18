Tackling Gun Violence: Hartford police discuss downward trend in recent years

It is an issue that touches every corner of our state: gun violence. Police, state leaders, advocates and community members are all working on solutions.

It is a sad and familiar scene in the capital city: flashing lights, police tape at the scene, followed by vigils and grieving families.

However in recent years, Hartford started turning a corner.

“We actually saw a decrease in gun violence,” Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.

Data from Hartford police shows the downward trend in gun crimes since 2020. In 2023, there were 27 non-fatal shootings and 28 deadly shootings: 125 gun-related injuries last year, compared to 223 back in 2020.

“That sounds like a lot, it is,” Boisvert said. “But it's down 26% from last year, it's down 25% from the year before and from 2020, it’s down 46%."

The numbers in Hartford align with a national downward trend in gun violence since the pandemic.

A survey of U.S. cities, conducted in mid-2024 by the Council on Criminal Justice, found that homicide rates in 30 selected cities had declined by 10% compared to 2022. Still, rates in those cities remained 24% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Hartford police keep track of both non-fatal shootings and homicides when tracking gun violence. In 2020, there was a 50% increase in gun violence overall, according to the same Crime Trends in U.S. Cities: Mid-Year 2023 Update.

Gun violence decreased by 21% in 2022, but still remained 22% higher than pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Then last year, there was a change.

The year 2023 had an additional 28% decrease, compared to the year prior, and gun violence was 13% lower than 2019.

In 2023, fatal and nonfatal shootings combined were at their lowest level in a decade, since 2014. Non-fatal shootings were at their lowest level since 2006, which is the earliest year that Hartford Police Department shooting statistics are available.

“I don't want to jinx ourselves, but we've had quite a lull,” Boisvert said. “We had weeks where we had no shootings, which is great.”

Boisvert credits a few strategies to the downturn.

For one, he said the Violent Crime Unit has dramatically amped up firearms seizures in the last decade, recovering 384 last year.

“We've got more guns off the street than I think we've ever had in the past year,” Boisvert said.

Then there is a Shooting Response Team that visits surviving victims. The six-member unit tires to glean information and break the culture of silence that surrounds gun violence.

“Maybe you don't want to talk because you're upset, you're emotional about what happened. We'll let you sit a couple of days, we'll come back and talk to you again,” Boisvert said.

However, Boisvert sees the most impactful effort as targeting key players.

“There are a handful of individuals who are certainly catalysts for violence in the city, whether or not they're shooters, or being shot at, or creating situations that create gun violence,” he said. “I think last year, we did a great job, we made quite a few arrests for gun violence.”

Going into 2024, Boisvert is optimistic about one aspect of new state legislation, House Bill 6667, An Act Addressing Gun Violence. It raises bond for serious firearm offenders from a minimum percentage of 10% to 30% in order for that person to be released on bail.

He hopes it will be an important tool in reinforcing the strategy of focusing on key players.

“That's definitely going to make a difference,” Boisvert said. “I think that's the secret, is keeping the right people, the catalysts as I was talking about before, in jail or incarcerated, so they can no longer be out in the street creating chaos.”

With the new year, there have been two non-fatal shootings in Hartford and no homicides to date.