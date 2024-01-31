Tackling Gun Violence: Parents shift focus to saving lives on anniversary of son's death

Spread a little kindness, and help save a life. That is one family’s mission with the Ethan Song Memorial Blood drive.

“We are holding a memorial blood drive for my son Ethan, who was killed six years ago today,” Kristin Song, of Guilford, said. “We were really heartbroken that we couldn’t donate his organs. This blood’s going to go off, and it’s going to save somebody’s life. So it means a lot to us.”

Ethan’s mom, Kristin, said before the 15-year-old died, his greatest trait was empathy.

“This is one of Ethan’s foster dogs,” she said, pointing to a photo on the refrigerator in her kitchen.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Ethan fostered 95 dogs over his lifetime, and Kristin said other parents told her he stood up to bullies, and always made sure kids at school saw a friendly face at the cafeteria.

“I always told my kids that there was nothing that we couldn't get through together. And I feel like I lied to them. Because I just never in a million years thought that I would lose a child,” Kristin said.

Ethan died on Jan. 31, 2018.

“That morning, Ethan got his braces off, and he asked if we could go out to breakfast to celebrate,” Kristin said. “It was probably the most meaningful conversation I've had with Ethan. I sometimes think it was God's way of letting him say goodbye to me.”

Over that meal, Ethan explained to his mom that he wanted help those who are vulnerable and marginalized, join the military to honor his grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor, and eventually, get married and have seven children.

Afterwards, once they were home, Kristin said Ethan walked down the street from their Guildford home to a friend’s house. There, he accidentally shot himself with a gun that was left unsecured.

“I remember that I was almost unconscious, and hitting my arm just to try to...hopefully it was a dream,” Mike Song, Ethan’s father, said.

Ethan’s parents were at the hospital when they learned he had passed away.

“The minute those words came out of the ER doctor’s mouth, I died with Ethan. The old mom died with Ethan,” Kristin said.

While six years have passed, the pain has not.

“You can’t even put into words what it's like to lose a child,” Kristin said. “It's like holding your hand over a live flame, but never having the option to remove it. It is soul crushing.”

While life is forever changed for the family, today, they aim to turn pain into purpose.

First, the Songs lobbied in Connecticut for Ethan’s Law, which passed in 2019. It requires firearms to be securely stored in homes with children. Then, the law expanded to all households last year.

“That gun sitting on that bookshelf or sitting on the nightstand, with your kids running around, that's a lethal weapon in the hands of a 5-year-old child,” Mike said.

Now they are taking their fight to Washington, with Kristin just lobbying at the White House last week.

In 2022, Ethan’s Law passed in the U.S. House of Representatives, but it did not in the Senate.

Now, Connecticut lawmakers introduced the bill in Congress to make Ethan's Law a federal law, but they say it will need Republican support to push through.

“We're here to simplify it,” Mike said. “There's a kid named Ethan. He's not here anymore. Let's make sure your kids are here tomorrow.”

The Songs are also working with partners to pass new laws similar to Ethan’s Law in other states. They encourage gun owners to use biometric safes.

“I hope to God, you don't ever have a picture of your son inside of a safe like this for the reasons that I have,” Mike said. “But these safes open, you know, as fast as the speed of a smartphone.”

Leading up to Wednesday’s somber anniversary, Mike said the family has been sharing photos of their lost brother and son with one another.

“You don't have to sit in a fetal position. You can get up, and you can rise, and you can make a difference and save another child. We have elevated the conversation,” Kristin said.

At the blood drive, Kristin said today, they hope to shift the focus from death to life.

“It gives me some semblance of some peace,” she said. “When your child dies, your biggest fear is that he's going to be forgotten, and this is a way of just continuing to honor Ethan and keep his memory alive.

At the Ethan Song Memorial Blood Drive in Guilford on Wednesday, 131 units of blood were donated to the American Red Cross.