Takeout alcohol here to stay under new Connecticut law

To-go cocktails are here to stay at Connecticut restaurants after Governor Lamont signed the once temporary policy into law this week.

By Dave Peck

Three years ago, to-go cocktails at Connecticut were a lifeline for restaurants trying to stay afloat.

“Guests were looking to help the restaurants if you remember back then,” said Steven Abrams, vice president of Max Hospitality.

Since then, Abrams said to-go sales have decreased, but now, to-go alcohol sales have become more about providing an option to customers, and an opportunity for restaurants to explore new ideas.

“We’ve seen people really expand on that and create some really creative menus,” said Yvette Tavares, vice president of sales and operation for the Connecticut Restaurant Association.

This week, with Governor Lamont’s signature, a new law will permanently allow restaurants to offer those takeout alcohol options after roughly three years of temporary permittance.

“I think to make it legal will be better for everybody. For the businesses, for the people,” said Adeilton Decavalho of South Windsor.

Southington’s Sandy Conway agreed, but said her personal preference is to dine in and enjoy the full restaurant experience.

“I’d rather just be there and do it myself rather than do that,” she said. “I don’t know how that would be received. I like it cold with my ice cubes and stuff like that.”

Abrams said alcohol to-go is more prevalent at his casual restaurants, but at higher-end places, he said customers often opt to purchase a bottle of wine on their way out. He said that while the state regulates wine pricing at liquor stores, restaurants have the ability to sell wine at whatever price they want.

The new law, however, comes with several conditions.

“Alcohol to-go does have to be ordered with food. It does have to be sealed, so it may be in a container that’s sealed permanently but there are other ways. We’ve seen some creative ways with pouches and different sorts of packaging,” Tavares said.

