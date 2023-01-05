Taking a Closer Look at Connecticut's COVID-19 and Flu Trends

Our state has seen high influenza and COVID-19 numbers so far this season.

Cold and flu medicine continue to be bought off store shelves as Connecticut deals with cases of flu and COVID-19 this winter.

More than 4,700 tests came up positive over the past seven days with a positivity rate of about 17%.

Dr. Howard Selinger, chair of family medicine at the Frank H. Netter MD School of Medicine at Quinnipiac University, believes the spread of the new variant XBB is a big reason why. He says it’s more contagious.

“It has mechanisms and mutations that allow it to bypass some degree of vaccine efficacy,” Selinger said.

He says the variant does not appear to be more severe with symptoms focused on the upper respiratory system which are easier to treat.

“By that, I mean runny nose, head congestion, low-grade fever rather than pneumonia or lung insufficiency,” he said.

Flu cases stand at 582 cases so far this week from a high of about 6,300 cases in the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3.

Selinger says he believes there’s a trend.

“There’s less masking than we’d like during indoor gatherings, but I have yet to have anyone refuse the flu shot. Be it regular dose or those who we really want to see, the seniors over 65 getting the high dose,” Selinger said.

He says this has made a difference in how severe flu symptoms are as well.

“We’re not seeing serious admissions with respiratory insufficiency with influenza. Certainly, more cases than last year, when so many people were masked," Selinger said.

He said two of the best ways to stay healthy are through masking up indoors and getting COVID-19 and flu shots.

“Trust in vaccination which builds antibody response to our best ability to cover the prevailing mutation variants,” Selinger said.

He also says people should make sure they have a handle on any underlying conditions so symptoms don’t get worse.